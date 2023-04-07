1st Anniversary: FG moves to honour Olubadan

The Federal Government is to honour the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, with an ecological intervention in Oyo State to mark his first-year anniversary on the throne. This was the outcome of a meeting yesterday in the Ecological Project’s Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), where Oba Balogun was described as a “nationalist”. Ahead of the celebration scheduled for the middle of next month, the monarch had requested an audience with the SGF on the ecological issues affecting Ibadanland. It was in response to his request the meeting was convened and approval granted to address the issues as raised by the monarch. Represented at the meeting by a team led by the representative of Oyo South in the Senate Dr. Kola Balogun, the monarch acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government in the past
Related Articles
APGA crisis: Party describes purported removal of national chair as ruse
The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has described the purported removal of the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oyeh, as a bundle of illegally. This is as the party said that Mr. Jude Okeke is an impostor. Similarly, the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, […]
Army buries Commanding Officer, four others killed by Boko Haram
The Nigerian Army has buried a Commanding Officer, Major Bedan Ishaya and four other soldiers killed by suspected members of Boko Haram on February 14. The soldiers were killed during an attack by the insurgents on a military base in the Marte Local Government Area of Borno state. Ishaya was said to have led […]
Russia warns US: ‘We have the might to put you in your place’
Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, […]