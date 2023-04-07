1st Anniversary: FG moves to honour Olubadan

The Federal Government is to honour the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, with an ecological intervention in Oyo State to mark his first-year anniversary on the throne. This was the outcome of a meeting yesterday in the Ecological Project’s Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), where Oba Balogun was described as a “nationalist”. Ahead of the celebration scheduled for the middle of next month, the monarch had requested an audience with the SGF on the ecological issues affecting Ibadanland. It was in response to his request the meeting was convened and approval granted to address the issues as raised by the monarch. Represented at the meeting by a team led by the representative of Oyo South in the Senate Dr. Kola Balogun, the monarch acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government in the past

Like this: Like Loading...