1st CDS Karate Championship: Agara hails Irabor

President of the Karate Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Silas Agara, has said the sport will soon rank among the best in the country if it continues to enjoy the kind of support it gets from the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Lucky Irabor. Agara, the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, praised Irabor for the sponsorship of the 1st CDS Karate Championship which ended at the weekend at the Gymnastics Hall of the MKO Stadium, Abuja. Hesaidhewashappythat given the level of presentation and honour by CDS, more youths will be encouraged to embrace the sport after the championship. “We have a long way to go, but certainly we are on the right path. It is going to encourage more youths to come out and embrace the sport,” he said. He disclosed that most of the teams that made their debut like the Nigerian Army and the Department of Security Service gave a good account of themselves at the championship.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...