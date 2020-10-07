News

1st CLASS ALUMNUS EMERGES AS 8TH VICE-CHANCELLOR OF THE UNIVERSITY OF UYO

Posted on

The Governing Council of the University of Uyo at its Special Meeting held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 approved the appointment of Professor Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo, Professor of Farm Systems, Department of Crop Science, Faculty of Agriculture, as the 8th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University. This was following the selection of Three (3) highest appointable candidates, based on their scores at the interview conducted by the University’s Joint Council and Senate Selection Board on Monday October 5, 2020.

The Board had submitted the outcome of the interview to the University Governing Council which met on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 for the purpose of selecting a Vice-Chancellor from the list of three (3) names received from the Board, in line with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Law. The Governing Council which is made up of thirteen (13) members had resolved to select the Vice-Chancellor through a secret vote. At the end, Professor Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo had scored Nine (9) votes, Professor Edet Joshua Udoh had scored four (4) votes and Professor Gabriel Sunday Umoh had scored zero(0) vote. Council had therefore approved the appointment of Professor Nyaudoh U. Ndaeyo as the 8th Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University, with effect from December 1, 2020, based on the result of the secret vote.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Professor Austin C. Awujo, had led members of the Council to the front of the building where the Special meeting of Council held, and voluntarily announced the appointment of Professor Ndaeyo as the incoming Vice-Chancellor, to staff of the University who were eagerly awaiting the decision of the Council. This was clearly caught on video.

Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo is a First Class Honours degree in Agronomy alumnus of the University of Uyo who also holds Masters and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the University of Ibadan. He is presently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the University.

Signed
Mr. Aniediabasi D. Udofia Secretary to Governing Council

