1st D.K Olukoya Girls Basketball championship tips off in Lagos

Women’s basketball in Nigeria comes alive in Lagos as the 1st D.K Olukoya Girls Basketball Championship jump ball on Monday, June 29, at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium. The national tournament featuring eight teams from across the country features Perenial Nigerian Women’s league champion, First Bank basketball club, Inspector General of Police(IGP) Queens, Warrior Amazons and Raptors Girls from Lagos, while War Queens from Sango Ota, Sunshine Queens of Akure and Delta Queens are traveling teams slugging it out with host Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women Basketball club for honours.

