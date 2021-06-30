1st D.K Olukoya Girls Basketball championship tips off in Lagos

Women’s basketball in Nigeria comes alive in Lagos as the 1st D.K Olukoya Girls Basketball Championship jump ball on Monday, June 29, at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium. The national tournament featuring eight teams from across the country features Perenial Nigerian Women’s league champion, First Bank basketball club, Inspector General of Police(IGP) Queens, Warrior Amazons and Raptors Girls from Lagos, while War Queens from Sango Ota, Sunshine Queens of Akure and Delta Queens are traveling teams slugging it out with host Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women Basketball club for honours.
More controversies as minister dissolves all sports federations' boards
The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports on Friday announced the dissolution of all sports federations' boards in preparation for the elections of new board members. In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Federation, Elite Athletes in the ministry, Dr. Simon Ebhojaiye, caretaker committees were also announced to steer the affairs of […]
Ortom: Lobi Stars has no excuse over poor outings
…as shake up looms in club Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday said the state's darling team, Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, had no excuse over their poor outing in the league. Governor Ortom who stated this in an interview in Makurdi, expressed worry at the declining performance of the club […]
The pains of 1980 AFCON winners and growing calls for retirement benefits
Nigeria won the Nations Cup for the first time in 1980 and our correspondent AJIBADE OLUSESAN explores the lives of the heroes who earned the country that success 39 years ago and discovered that many of them are suffering debilitating health issues. Their plights have deepened discourse for the establishment of retirement benefits for retired […]
