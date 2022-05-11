Sports

1st West Africa Scrabble Championships; Team Nigeria targets dominant outing in Ghana

Nigeria’s scrabble team has set its sight for a total dominance at the first West African Scrabble Championships slated for Accra, Ghana from May 14-19. A twelve -man team was scheduled to be announced on Monday evening following a week-long close camping in Abuja from 25 invited players. Nigeria will compete alongside hosts Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Gambia and having established itself among the elite nation in the sport, the team which had world number three, Wellington Jighere and Olatunde Oduwole, Nigeria’s top-ranked player, among its brightest medal hopefuls, is poised for a successful outing at the former Gold Coast. “We have our reputation and pride at stake and we are not underrating other countries hence we had a close camp from which our very best players were selected for the championship., Nigeria Scrabble Federation president Toke Aka said on Monday. He however appealed for support towards the team as its plan to attend the tournament by air is threatened by shortage of funds.

 

