2, 000 farmers to get Enugu agric inputs

The Enugu State Government, under the World Bank Assisted CARES Programme, will today commence distribution of agricultural inputs for dry season farming to 2,000 poor and vulnerable farmers identified across the 17 local government areas of the state. The agricultural inputs include cassava stem, rice seed, fertilizer and herbicides. The initiative is aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and stimulating rural economy. All the beneficiaries have been contacted accordingly.

