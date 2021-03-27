News

2.1m students studying in Nigerian universities, says NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has revealed that no fewer than 2.1 million students were currently running academic programmes in Nigerian Universities. Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja, while issuing letters of recognition and approval for the establishment of three new universities to the Delta State Government. The three universities which are an upgrade of already existing institutions, are; Delta State University of Education, Agbor (formerly College of Education, Agbor), Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro (formerly Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro) and Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai-Asaba (formerly Delta State University, Anwai Campus).

Rasheed, who explained that the number of students in Nigerian universities had increased as against 1.7 million undergraduates in 2017 and 234,000 post – graduate students, said despite the high number, many young Nigerians were still not gaining admission into universities. According to him, there was a need for establishment of more universities if challenge of improving access to tertiary education must be addressed. He said: “When the government decides to convert existing college of education he is only demonstrating his knowledge of what the people want.

In the UK they went through this phase in 1992 the converted all their colleges into universities. “With the approval of the institutions, Nigeria now has a total of 98 public universities, 45 federal and 53 state private universities.”

