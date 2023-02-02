News

$2.4bn Crude Sale: IGP urges Reps to direct questions to AGF

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali Thursday advised the House of Representatives to direct enquiries on the alleged loss of $2.4 billion from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015 to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

He said the lower chamber should also check relevant courts as the matter is already in court.

The IGP disclosed this in his presentation before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating alleged loss of over $2.4 billion from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015, including crude oil export from 2014 till date headed by Hon. Mark Gbillah (LP, Benue).

Represented by the AIG Garba Baba Umar, the IGP said the Interpol had received a petition about some individuals who blackmail and extort money from government officials and swung into action by inviting them, while others fled the country.

He said: “It is my responsibility to act on any information received. I assure you, we are not investigating, we are only inviting people to come and say their own part of the story”.

Explaining why the Interpol wrote to the whistle-blowers who informed the House of the development, Alkali noted that part of his responsibility was to assist law enforcement agents with tools to carry out their investigations

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FIRS launches online portal for financial institutions

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Financial institutions in the country now have new online portal introduced by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Designated as Automatic Exchange of Information- Common Reporting Standard (AEOI-CRS) system, the new online portal is part of on-going tax reform to align Nigeria with global standard.   Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, announced the deployment […]
News Top Stories

Nnamdi Kanu: FG still on wild Goose chase – Lawyer

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A member of the legal team of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday dispelled the fears of an alleged fresh seven count amended charge against the IPOB leader. The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division had freed Kanu of the terrorism charge slammed on him by the Federal Government. […]

NDLEA officials)
News

Drug war: Some pharmaceutical companies are weak links – NDLEA

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Following the reported upsurge in substance abuse in Imo state, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has further averred that pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria have become the loose end in the fight against illicit drugs. According to the Commander of Narcotics in the Imo state command of the agency, Chinyere Kalu Olugu, “Pharmaceutical companies […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica