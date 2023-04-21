News Top Stories

$2.4bn Oil Probe: Malami bows to pressure, agrees to honour Reps

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami yesterday bowed to pressure and officially indicated his readiness to provide relevant information on the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil amounting to over $2.4 billion and crude oil export to global destinations from 2014 to date. Malami expressed this through a letter sent to the Ad hoc Committee chaired by Mark Gbillah during the resumed investigative hearing yesterday.

The minister had severally ignored invitations from the ad hoc committee to respond to allegations by a whistleblower that he paid $200 million consultancy fees in the crude oil sales without approval. While acknowledging receipt of the letter, Gbillah said: “Today we are in receipt of a letter from the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice who is averring his determination to respect the doctrine of separation of powers and to support our extant laws. And he has indicated the fact that they are trying to put together the comprehensive response that we have raised.

