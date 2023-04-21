$2.4bn Probe: ‘NIMASA DG has no crude oil account with us’

Fidelity Bank Plc Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, yesterday clarified that the funds allegedly lodged in an account with the bank from the sale of crude oil do not belong to the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director General of Bashir Jamoh as alleged by a whistleblower. She made the clarification at the National Assembly before the House of Representatives Ad hoc committee investigating the alleged $2.4 billion in revenue from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015. Appearing before the investigative panel at its resumed sitting, the representative of the MD, Rafi’u Adeboye Ogunmolade, said the account actually belongs to a retired auditor with the now-defunct Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who shares a similar surname with the NIMASA DG’s surname. He admitted that the bank was in the know of the allegations and had carried out an investigation and found the allegations unfounded. He said: “Yes, we are privy to that allegation, CBN actually came to our bank to ask questions. “That account in question in this letter and even in that circulation is a Naira account and that Naira account is not for the NIMASA director. “If you see the documents I have attached, the account belongs to a retiree, an ex-auditor in NNPC.”
