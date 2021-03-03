2.5% for host communities not acceptable, says Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said that the 2.5 per cent revenue proposed for host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was grossly inadequate and unacceptable to the people of Niger Delta region. Diri stated this yesterday during a town hall meeting organised on the Bill with members of the National Assembly and stakeholders in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The governor, who proposed that 10 per cent be provided for host communities, insisted that if members of the National Assembly had had first-hand knowledge or seen the level of environmental degradation and its impact on the people, they would not hesitate to increase above 10 per cent. This was as Governor Diri in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, stressed that the PIB was critical in addressing issues such as unemployment, lack of transparency in the oil and gas sector, militarisation of oil production, skills acquisition and marginalisation of oil producing states.

He said: “I restate our earlier submission that the 2.5 per cent proposed for the oil producing communities is grossly inadequate and unacceptable to us as a people. In our proposal to you, we asked for 10 per cent for the host communities.

“When you visit some of the sites where oil is being explored; that bring multimillion dollars to the country, you will even agree with me that we should increase it further above 10 per cent. “This PIB would tackle the unemployment that the oil producing communities are crying about. This bill would create jobs, accelerate skills acquisition and remove the opacity that we are seeing today in the oil and gas industry. The operations of the entire industry are shrouded somehow in secrecy.”

