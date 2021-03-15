£2.556bn fraud: CBN faults Petro Union directors over fictitious bank’s documents

Foluso Ogunmodede

The nation’s apex bank—Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend faulted a statement of account by a giant oil firm, Petro Union Oil and Gas Company Limited and its four directors in a case of £2.556billion alleged fraud initiated against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing the account as laced with several irregularities when compared to the standard CBN-issued statement of account.

Petro Union Oil and Gas Company Limited and its officials–Abayomi Kukoyi (trading under the name and style of Gladstone Kukoyi & Associates), Princes Kingsley Okpala, Chidi Okpalaeze and Emmanuel Okpalaeze are facing a 13-count charge including alleged forgery, conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, procuring and uttering a Barclays Bank cheque in the sum of £2.556billionandfraudbeforeJusticeMohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

They were also alleged to have some time in April 2007, forgeda statement of account purported tohavebeenissuedbytheCentralBankof Nigeria inthenameof Goldmatic Limited, whichwasused to obtain judgment in the sum of £2.159, 221, 313.54 billion from the Federal High Court.

AccordingtotheEFCCprosecutor, RotimiJacobs (SAN), theoffenceswerecontraryto, andpunishable under Sections 1(2), 1(2)(a) of the Miscellaneous OffencesAct, Lawsof theFederationof Nigeria, 1990.

He also maintained that the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 509, 467(2)(I) and 468 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation if Nigeria, 2004. At the proceedings at the weekend, EFCC presented an employee of CBN as its prime witness to discreditthe PetroUnionOilandGas CompanyLimited and its officials in the alleged £ 2.556 billion fraud.

However, the CBN official and Associate Head, International Funds, Mr. Leke Akinkunmi, in his evidence-in-chief, said that like other apex banks globally, functions as a banker to banks and the government did not hold accounts for private individuals or companies.

Besides, Akinkunmi, who reviewed Petro Union Oil and Gas Company Limited’s statement of account pointed out several irregularities on the document while comparing it to the standard CBN-issued statement of account.

Following his evidence, defense lawyers led by J.K Gadzama (SAN) and Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) could not dent the credibility of the witness in a cross-examination. EFCC had at the January proceedings,presented otherkeywitnessesincludingformerMinisterof Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman.

The former Minister testified about how she received and responded to a request from Petro Union for approval to bring an investment of £2.556billion into country, saying that she directed thecompanytoapproachtheCBNsinceanewlaw hadbeendivestedtheMinistryof anyinvolvement in approving foreign investments into Nigeria.

This, sheclarifiedthattheresponseof theMinistry of Finance which she signed was by no means anendorsementorconfirmationof theinvestment. Another prosecution witness at the hearing in January, an official of the Federal Ministry of Finance,

Ojetunde Oluwaseyi, had also presented several documents which Petro Union had relied on to obtain a contentious judgement. He explained that he had never heard of the purported author of most of the documents during his career in the Federal Ministry of Finance.

He explained further that there were several incongruities in the documents presented including the fact that several letters containing different information on the same subject matter were written on the same date and given the same reference number.

According to Oluwaseyi, the incongruities in the documents were contrary to the practice in the Federal Civil Service and he strongly suspected that the documents were forged and created to achieve a particular clandestine purpose.

Parallels have been drawn between the Petro Union fraud, involving a whopping sum of £2.556billion and the infamous P&ID case which sought to defraud the Federal Government of Nigeria of over $10billions for various reasons.

No doubt, the Petro Union fraud was targeted at the Federal Government represented by the CBN, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Attorney-General of the Federation as well as Union Bank of Nigeria.

The alleged fraudsters, using a series of forged documents including a purported CBN statement of account had obtained judgment for the sum of £2.556billion together with interest at 15% per annum from 1994 jointly and severally against the defendants.

Thevalue of thePetroUnionjudgmenttogether with interest amounts to over $15billion – far exceeding the amount involved in the P&ID matter. Meanwhile, an appeal to set aside this judgment is currently pending at the Supreme Court.

