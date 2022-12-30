$2.5bn 4th Mainland Bridge ready by 2027 – LASG

The Lagos State Government on Friday disclosed that the proposed construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge project that will gulp $2.5 billion and will be completed by 2027.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships, Mr. Ope George, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye revealed this during a press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

They said the official turning of the sod for the construction of the project will be done by Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu in the first quarter of 2023.

The state government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, had on Thursday, announced Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the construction of the bridge.

Sanwo-Olu, had at different fora assured residents that the preferred bidder would be announced before January 1, 2023.

Eight roads – Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Lagos/Abuja highway, Benin/Sagamu, and Igbogbo/Lagos – will be aligned with the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The project, estimated to cost about $2.5 billion, would be delivered through Public-Private Partnership initiative and tolled for two years

