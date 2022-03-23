$2.5bn Dangote plant: Expect agriculture boom, others-Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the new $2.5bn three million metric tonne-capacity per annum Dangote Fertiliser Urea Plant will boost the agriculture sector.

Buhari, who inaugurated the plant located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos Free Trade Zone, said it would help create opportunities in the areas of employment, trade, warehousing, transport and logistics.

He said the facility “will greatly create wealth, drastically reduce poverty and secure the future of our nation”. The President added: “In the agriculture sector, another focal point of our economic policy, we expect a boom as fertiliser is now readily available.

“Many Nigerians who hitherto practised subsistence farming because of non-availability of necessary inputs can now take up agriculture as a business. We expect a rise of new breed of agropreneurs who will add value to farming and make the nation self-sufficient in food production.”

President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, described the new plant as “a game changer”, saying it has the capacity to make Nigeria become self-sufficient in fertiliser production.

According to him, Nigeria can export fertilizer to other markets in Africa and the rest of the world. He said already Dangote fertiliser had reached the markets in the USA, Brazil and Mexico.

The business mogul said the plant, which occupies 500 hectares of land, is expected to reduce drastically level of unemployment and youth restiveness through employment opportunities.

