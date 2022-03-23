News Top Stories

$2.5bn Dangote plant: Expect agriculture boom, others-Buhari

Posted on Author Festus Abu Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the new $2.5bn three million metric tonne-capacity per annum Dangote Fertiliser Urea Plant will boost the agriculture sector.

 

Buhari, who inaugurated the plant located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos Free  Trade Zone, said it would help create opportunities in the areas of employment, trade, warehousing, transport and logistics.

 

He said the facility “will greatly create wealth, drastically reduce poverty and secure the future of our  nation”. The President added: “In the agriculture sector, another focal point of our economic policy, we expect a boom as fertiliser is now readily available.

 

“Many Nigerians who hitherto practised subsistence farming because of non-availability of necessary inputs can now take up agriculture as a business. We expect a rise of new breed of agropreneurs who will add value to farming and make the nation self-sufficient in food production.”

 

President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, described the new plant as “a game changer”, saying it has the capacity to make Nigeria become self-sufficient in fertiliser production.

 

According to him, Nigeria can export fertilizer to other markets in Africa and the rest of the world. He said already Dangote fertiliser had reached the markets in the USA, Brazil and Mexico.

 

The business mogul said the plant, which occupies 500 hectares of land, is expected to reduce drastically level of unemployment and youth restiveness through employment opportunities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Again, hearing in detained Igboho’s aides suit against DSS stalled

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Court adjourns hearing till Aug. 4 Applicants lawyer condemns harassment of journalists by DSS   For the second time in less than a week, hearing in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the 12 persons arrested at the residence of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, was yesterday stalled before the Federal […]
News Top Stories

ISLAMIYYA SCHOOL ABDUCTION: Bandits release over 70 out of 136 pupils

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…after 89 days in captivity Freed children conveyed in six buses with military cover Over 70 out of the 136 abducted pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, were released yesterday. The children were taken from the school in on May 30 alongside their teachers who eventually […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: APC makes U-turn, reschedules National Convention for March 26

Posted on Author Reporter

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the party’s National Convention to March 26 at Eagle Square, Abuja. The decision was taken at the 20th regular meeting of the Caretaker Committee in Abuja on Monday. Addressing newsmen after the meeting that lasted almost three hours, the Secretary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica