£2.5bn judgement sum: Supreme Court reserves ruling in Union Bank’s appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved ruling in the appeal lodged by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc against a £2.159 billion judgement obtained by an oil and gas firm, Petro Union Ltd. At yesterday’s proceedings, the apex court’s panel of Justices, led by Justice Dattijo-Muhammad, heard the application by Union Bank seeking leave to appeal the judgement of the Court of Appeal and for extension of time to appeal as well as to adduce additional evidence to prove its case.

The application, which was opposed to by Petro Union, was, however, supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Minister of Finance and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF). Moving the application, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), leading three other lawyers for Union Bank, adopted the processes filed by his client. While urging the court to grant the application, the silk maintained that the judgement of the lower court for the £2.5 billion was obtained by Petro Union through fraud and suppression of relevant facts. On her part, Mrs. Olabisi Soyebo (SAN), for the CBN, indicated that the apex bank was firmly in support of the application which she urged the court to grant in the interest of justice. Federal Government’s lawyer, T. A. Ghazai (SAN), also informed the court of his client’s support for Union Bank’s application. Opposing the application, Petro Union’s lawyer, Chief J.K. Gadzama (SAN) argued that the application ought not to be granted because the court had become ‘functus officio’ in the matter.

After hearing all the arguments, the court reserved its ruling on the application to a date to be communicated to parties. Prior to the taking of parties’ arguments, the apex court had rejected moves by a lawyer, Onyechi Egwuonwu, to reopen the controversy surrounding legal representation for Petro Union

