2.6m Nigerians displaced by insurgency, natural disasters – Commission

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons has said 2.6 million Nigerians are presently displaced by insurgency, natural disasters and other incidences.
This is even as the Commission has concluded plans to construct 600 housing units for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and others in Kano.
The Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Bashir Mohammad Garba disclosed this on Sunday while flagging of distribution of food items and materials to 7,500 persons affected by natural disasters at Kano Government House.
Garba, who submitted that those displaced from their ancestral homes were victims of insurgency in the North East and natural disasters in many states in the southern part of the country.
Garba noted that Federal Government has concluded plans to resttle the displaced persons in line with the mandate of the Commission.
Meanwhile,  Kano State Governor, Dr Umar Ganduje has said the state recorded 36,000 different disaster’s last year.

