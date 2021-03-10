News Top Stories

$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Court declines to unfreeze Shell’s bank accounts

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday declined to vacate the interim mareva injunctiondirecting20banks to block the bank accounts of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) and its subsidiaries over alleged oil theft.

 

The judge also summoned officials of two banks for allegedly disobeying the order made on January 25, 2021. The affected banks and  their officials were Citi Bank Limited, its Company Secretary, Sola Fagbure and Chief Financial Officer, Sharaf Mohammed and United Bank For Africa (UBA) Plc, its Company Secretary, Bill Andrew Odum and Chief Financial Officer, Ebenezer Kolawole.

 

The court ordered the alleged contemnors to appear before it on March 29, failure which a warrant of arrest wouldbeissuedagainstthem. The judge made the order in a ruling on three motions in a suit marked FHC/L/ CS/52/2021, filed by Aiteo Eastern E&P Company Limited against SPDC and four others. Aiteo was claiming about $2.7 billion against SPDC over alleged problems with the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) pipeline it bought from the Anglo- Dutch group in 2015 and over claims that Shell undercounted its oil exports. Joined with SPDC as respondents in the suit were Royal Dutch Shell Plc; Shell WesternSupplyandTrading Limited; Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited and Shell Nige-  ria Exploration and Production Company Limited. Justice Oguntoyinbo granted the mareva injunction on January 25, 2021; directing 20 commercial banks to block SPDC and its subsidiaries’ accounts and barring Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian subsidiaries from withdrawing money from the 20 banks.

 

She directed the twenty banks to “ring-fence any cash, bonds, deposits, all forms of negotiable instruments to the value of $2.7 billion and pay all standing credits to the Shell companies up to the value into an interest yielding account in the name of the Chief Registrar of the court.”

 

The order was sequel to Aiteo’s bid to recover from Shell, the cash equivalent of more than 16 million barrels of crude oil allegedly diverted by the oil giant. At the last hearing on March 9, the court heard three motions by Aiteo and the defendants relating to its jurisdiction, as well as motions to discharge its ex-parte orderandcommittalproceedings against the two banks.

 

Aiteo’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), prayed the court to first hear the committal proceedings. He added that it was “necessary that the named persons in committal proceedings (the bank officials) be present in court,” because the proceedings “attached to their person.”

 

He said the alleged contemnors had been served “and there’s proof of service,” adding that the quasicriminal nature of committal proceedings made their appearance a necessity. He noted that they had not filed a response.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ex-lawmaker accuses APC of assassination plot

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A former Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) member in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Ekundayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima) has cried out over an alleged attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to assassinate him using sponsored thugs. The PDP lawmaker claimed that the armed thugs allegedly invaded his hotel in […]
News

A’Ibom NUJ boycotts Fani-Kayode’s press conference

Posted on Author Reporter

  The state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom state has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation. In a statement on Friday, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister. Fani-Kayode announced his arrival in […]
News Top Stories

Govs to FG: Equip security agencies to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…blame porous borders, arms proliferation Governors of the 36 states of the Federation have told the Federal Government to dedicate part of the Excess Crude Account (ECA) and the Natural Resource Development Fund and the Economic Stabilisation Fund to provide the necessary equipment for the military and other security institutions to address the escalating security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica