$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Court rules on Aiteo, other parties’ motion

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 9 rule on three motions relating to her interim order directing 20 commercial banks to block Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Ltd accounts for alleged crude oil diversion. The judge fixed the date after hearing arguments from lawyers for Aiteo Eastern E & P Company Ltd, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN); SPDC, Adewale Atake (SAN); the banks, Olawale Akoni (SAN) and the four Shell subsidiaries, Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN). AITEO Eastern E & P Company Ltd is the plainon tiff/applicant in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/52/202 and SPDC Ltd is the first defendant.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Shell Western Supply and Trading Ltd, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Ltd and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd are the second, third, fourth and fifth defendants. Justice Oguntoyinbo had on January 25, 2021, directed the banks to “ringfence any cash, bonds, deposits, all forms of negotiable instruments to the value of $2.7 billion and pay all standing credits to the Shell companies up to the value into an interest yielding account in the name of the Chief Registrar (CR) of the court.”

