News

$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Court rules on Aiteo, other parties’ motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 9 rule on three motions relating to her interim order directing 20 commercial banks to block Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Ltd accounts for alleged crude oil diversion.
The judge fixed the date after hearing arguments from lawyers for Aiteo Eastern E & P Company Ltd, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN); SPDC, Adewale Atake (SAN); the banks, Olawale Akoni (SAN) and the four Shell subsidiaries, Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN).
AITEO Eastern E & P Company Ltd is the plaintiff/applicant in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/52/202 and SPDC Ltd is the first defendant. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Shell Western Supply and Trading Ltd, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Ltd and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd are the second, third, fourth and fifth defendants.
Justice Oguntoyinbo had on January 25, 2021, directed the banks to “ring-fence any cash, bonds, deposits, all forms of negotiable instruments to the value of $2.7 billion and pay all standing credits to the Shell companies up to the value into an interest yielding account in the name of the Chief Registrar (CR) of the court.”
The CR is to “hold the funds in trust” pending the hearing of the motion and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed before it by AITEO.
The order followed an application by AITEO Eastern E & P, in its bid to recover the cash value of its “more than 16 million barrels of crude oil” allegedly diverted by Shell.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akwa Ibom government calls for inputs for 2021 budget

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Akwa Ibom government has requested for inputs from stakeholders and various interest groups in the preparation and planning of 2021 budget.     The is part of efforts by the government to ensure inclusiveness.   There are indications that the state’s 2021 budget will focus on mitigating the economic austerities caused by the coronavirus pandemic. […]
News

Cryptocurrency ban not good for economy – Atiku

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wants the Federal Government to revise the ban on crytocurrency. Atiku, who was reacting to the order by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, said what Nigeria needs now is how to open up the economy and create jobs for the unemployed. “The […]
News

FCTA mulls total e-government implementation next year

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said that it has perfected plans to implement the e-government master plan of the Federal Government in the year 2021. This indication emerged when the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI) Department of the administration rolled out its 2021 work plan.   Acting Director of the Department, Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica