$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Lawyers, NGOs accuse Shell of smear campaign against AITEO

An association of lawyers, as well eight non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have accused Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of pursuing smear campaign against AITEO Eastern E&P Company Ltd and its executives. A statement signed by Tochukwu Ohazuruike Esq and Mallam Kabiru Yusuf on behalf of the two groups, after a joint press conference in Abuja, described Shell’s action as a “well-financed and welllubricated” efforts aimed at diverting public attention from the ongoing litigation against the oil giant over alleged $2.7 billion oil theft.

The joint conveners/ participating organisations are: Consortium of Lawyers for Human Rights and Justice; African Centre for Human Rights and Justice (ACJHR); National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS); Arewa Consultative Youth Movement; Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement; Niger Delta Youth Council; Oduduwa Youth Assembly; Middle Belt Youth Vanguard and the Africa Youth Council (AYC). The groups said they had intercepted credible intelligence that Shell had now resorted to procure, conduct, coordinate and supervise a global smear campaign against AITEO and its executives in order to divert public attention from the crude theft allegation and sabotage Federal Government’s efforts at raising the nation’s revenue from oil.

They noted that some indigenous oil companies in Nigeria that export crude oil from the Bonny Oil Terminal which is operated by Shell had complained to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) about the level of unaccounted crude pumped to the terminal through the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL).

They further noted that DPR later conducted an investigation and discovered that through the unapproved metering system Shell had deployed, it had stolen over two million barrels of oil. “However, AITEO, on its own, hired private expert investigators and auditors who discovered that Shell had stolen over 16 million barrels of crude oil from AITEO alone with more emerging discoveries of millions of barrels missing crude. “The unapproved metering system Shell deployed was such that it gave inaccurate figures of the actual volume of crude pumped from the NCTL to the Terminal.

This erroneously made the Federal Government to blame it on crude oil theft by third parties and made Government to waste scarce resources in pursuit of oil thieves. Yet, Shell knows that there were no oil thieves, but that it was responsible for the manipulations.

“Since these allegations broke, Shell has been doing its best to divert attention, obfuscate facts, deflect all efforts at getting to the truth and sponsor international media smear campaign against AITEO and its management. Shell has set out to do all these dark offensive through syndicating false news publications in reputable media outfits with the aim of putting AITEO in bad light.

“The smear campaign will include raising questions that AITEO is a serial loan defaulter that fails in its obligations to its lenders, hence to portray the company in bad light before credible lenders. “However, the information was false because AITEO pays back its loans. Records of repayment of loans to other entities abound even the current facilities obtained from Shell is still being diligently serviced. “Noticing that there are unauthorised deductions and charges to its accounts, AITEO called for an account reconciliation meeting. Rather than respond to the call, Shell mobilized the other lenders to threaten to take over the assets and businesses of AITEO if the company does not part with over US$900 million,” the group said.

