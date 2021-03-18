$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Lawyers, NGOs accuse Shell of smear campaign against AITEO

An association of lawyers as well eight Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have accused Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of pursuing a smear campaign against AITEO Eastern E&P Company Ltd and its executives.

A statement, signed by Tochukwu Ohazuruike Esq and Mallam Kabiru Yusuf on behalf of the two groups after a joint press conference in Abuja, described Shell’s action as a “well-financed and well-lubricated” efforts aimed at diverting public attention from the ongoing litigation against the oil giant over alleged $2.7 billion oil theft.

The joint conveners/participating organisations are: Consortium of Lawyers for Human Rights and Justice; African Centre for Human Rights and Justice (ACJHR); National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS); Arewa Consultative Youth Movement; Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement; Niger Delta Youth Council; Oduduwa Youth Assembly; Middle Belt Youth Vanguard and the Africa Youth Council (AYC).

The groups said they had intercepted credible intelligence that Shell had now resorted to procure, conduct, coordinate and supervise a global smear campaign against AITEO and its executives in order to divert public attention from the crude theft allegation and sabotage Federal Government’s efforts at raising the nation’s revenue from oil.

They noted that some indigenous oil companies in Nigeria that export crude oil from the Bonny Oil Terminal, which is operated by Shell, had complained to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) about the level of unaccounted crude pumped to the terminal through the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL).

They further noted that DPR later conducted an investigation and discovered that through the unapproved metering system Shell had deployed, it had allegedly stolen over two million barrels of oil.

