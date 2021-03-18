News

$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Lawyers, NGOs accuse Shell of smear campaign against AITEO

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

An association of lawyers as well eight Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have accused Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of pursuing a smear campaign against AITEO Eastern E&P Company Ltd and its executives.
A statement, signed by Tochukwu Ohazuruike Esq and Mallam Kabiru Yusuf on behalf of the two groups after a joint press conference in Abuja, described Shell’s action as a “well-financed and well-lubricated” efforts aimed at diverting public attention from the ongoing litigation against the oil giant over alleged $2.7 billion oil theft.
The joint conveners/participating organisations are: Consortium of Lawyers for Human Rights and Justice; African Centre for Human Rights and Justice (ACJHR); National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS); Arewa Consultative Youth Movement; Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement; Niger Delta Youth Council; Oduduwa Youth Assembly; Middle Belt Youth Vanguard and the Africa Youth Council (AYC).
The groups said they had intercepted credible intelligence that Shell had now resorted to procure, conduct, coordinate and supervise a global smear campaign against AITEO and its executives in order to divert public attention from the crude theft allegation and sabotage Federal Government’s efforts at raising the nation’s revenue from oil.
They noted that some indigenous oil companies in Nigeria that export crude oil from the Bonny Oil Terminal, which is operated by Shell, had complained to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) about the level of unaccounted crude pumped to the terminal through the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL).
They further noted that DPR later conducted an investigation and discovered that through the unapproved metering system Shell had deployed, it had allegedly stolen over two million barrels of oil.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ICPC arrests 10 online academic fraud suspects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested 10 suspects in connection with their alleged involvement in the advertisement and sale of completed academic projects to students online.   According to the commission, the arrest followed intelligence received on the alleged criminal activities of the syndicate. In a statement by its […]
News

A fractured and bleeding APC – my earlier predictions

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME

Events currently happening within the APC which suggest a political implosion have now forced me to recall my Nostradamic prophetic periscope of the APC as far back as 30th May, 2015, a day after President Buhari’s government was inaugurated. I followed this up in June, 2015.   In all, I predicted the present schism within […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Lai Mohammed to Nabena: You’re an impostor

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no office of Deputy National Publicity Secretary at the moment. Alhaji Mohammed was reacting to a statement credited Yekini Nabena, who was described as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, on the party’s ongoing membership registration in Kwara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica