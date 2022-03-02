News

2.7m displaced people need volunteers for care – NSCDC

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command, Mr. Olatunde Fayemi, has raised the alarm that the country’s 2.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) need the empathy of volunteered Nigerians to give them adequate care.

Fayemi said due to the ‘outrageous, worrisome and disturbing’ number of victims, it’s necessary for the country to intensify efforts on conflict resolution mechanisms and combat the social ills bedevilling the country. The commandant spoke in Ado Ekiti at a press conference marking the International Civil Defence Organisation Day 2022, with the theme: “Civil Defence and Management of Displaced Population in the Face of Disaster and Crisis: Role of Volunteers and Fight Against Pandemics.”

In commemoration of the celebration, Fayemi led NSCDC men and officers round Ado Ekiti metropolis to offer medical services, clear drainages and perform traffic control, as part of their contributions to nationhood. Regretting the increasing number of IDP victims, Fayemi said: “Nigeria currently has an aggregate of 2.7 million IDPs spread across the North-East, North- West and North Central of Niger State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Strike: ASUU grounds academic activities in UNN

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) branch, yesterday joined its colleagues across the country on a one-month warning strike. The development paralysed academic activities on both campuses of the university at Nsukka and Enugu. The national leadership of ASUU had on February 14 declared a one-month warning strike to […]
News

Police brutality: Adamawa judicial panel to commence sitting Nov 17

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Adamawa State government to investigate issues of police brutality, human rights abuse or related extra-judicial killings in the state will commence sitting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Security, Government House, Yola, Suleiman Usman, urged the general public to forward their […]
News

Five substitutes rules extends till next season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Teams will be able to make five substitutions in a match until the end of the 2020-21 season after FIFS chose to extend the use of the rule. World football’s governing body says it is now up to individual leagues and competitions to decide if they wish to continue allowing five substitutions. The rule can […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica