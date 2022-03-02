2.7m displaced people need volunteers for care – NSCDC

The Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command, Mr. Olatunde Fayemi, has raised the alarm that the country’s 2.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) need the empathy of volunteered Nigerians to give them adequate care.

Fayemi said due to the ‘outrageous, worrisome and disturbing’ number of victims, it’s necessary for the country to intensify efforts on conflict resolution mechanisms and combat the social ills bedevilling the country. The commandant spoke in Ado Ekiti at a press conference marking the International Civil Defence Organisation Day 2022, with the theme: “Civil Defence and Management of Displaced Population in the Face of Disaster and Crisis: Role of Volunteers and Fight Against Pandemics.”

In commemoration of the celebration, Fayemi led NSCDC men and officers round Ado Ekiti metropolis to offer medical services, clear drainages and perform traffic control, as part of their contributions to nationhood. Regretting the increasing number of IDP victims, Fayemi said: “Nigeria currently has an aggregate of 2.7 million IDPs spread across the North-East, North- West and North Central of Niger State.

