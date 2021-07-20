Business

$2.8bn AKK project suffers set back as lenders withhold funds

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

NEGOTIATION

Nigeria still negotiating with the Chinese lenders – Bank of China and Sinosure – to cover $1.8bn of the gas pipeline project cost

Nigeria’s critical gas infrastructure project, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano pipeline, is currently suffering implementation delay as Chinese lenders fail to release funds.

 

As a result this, the Federal Government is seeking $1 billion so that work can continue on the gas pipeline costing up to $2.8 billion after Chinese lenders, which had pledged to offer most of the funds, did not disburse cash as quickly as expected, three sources close to the matter said.

 

It is the latest sign of falling Chinese financial support for infrastructure projects across Africa, after years of major Chinese lending for railway, energy and other projects.

 

A spokesman for Nigerian  National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, which is building the 614-km (384-mile) Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline, said it was still negotiating with the Chinese lenders – Bank of China and Sinosure – to cover $1.8 billion of the project cost.

 

“There’s no cause for alarm,” the spokesman said, without saying whether NNPC was turning to other lenders.

 

But the three sources said that the company was now approaching others, including export-import institutions, to continue work on the pipeline that will run through the middle of the West African country to its northern economic hub Kano.

 

Chinese lenders had originally been lined up to fund the bulk of the estimated $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion cost of the project, which is central to President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to develop gas resources and boost development in northern Nigeria.

 

NNPC, which was funding 15 per cent, said last year it had used its own funds to start construction. The sources said the Chinese lenders would not agree to disburse the cash NNPC had expected by the end of the summer, prompting it to turn to others.

 

“They are looking at Nigeria as one loan, and right now, they feel they are too exposed,” one source said. Bank of China said it would not comment on specific deals.

Sinosure did not respond to a request for comment. The Nigerian ministries of transport, finance and petroleum also did not reply to requests for comment.

 

Chinese bank lending to African infrastructure projects has fallen across the continent, from $11 billion in 2017 to $3.3 billion in 2020, a Baker McKenzie report said in April.

 

With the continent facing an estimated annual $100 billion infrastructure deficit, the loss of Chinese funding leaves a big gap to fill

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores

Posted on Author Reporter

  After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times: The economy is tanking […]
Business

Polaris Bank rewards winners in promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Polaris Bank on Tuesday unveiled Mr. Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin, Edo State, as the first millionaire at the maiden draw of its ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo. Other 60 lucky customers, who also emerged from across the six geo-political zones, won N100,000 each during the draw, which held […]
Business

Insecurity: AFAN faults farmers’ escort fee to soldiers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following report that Nigerian soldiers now escort farmers to ensure safe harvest in Zabarmari, North East, Nigeria, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has faulted the claim, saying it will have severe implications on the country’s sustainable food system plan in the longterm, if allowed to happen.   There have been unconfirmed reports among […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica