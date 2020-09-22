$2.8bn project: NNPC recruits women, physically-challenged, others

The Nigerian National Petroleum Cor porat i o n (NNPC) yesterday revealed its employment pattern on $2.8 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline to include women, people in wheel chairs, the blind and other physicallychallenged Nigerians.

The pattern, which lined up the corporation as one of the institutions of government with the highest number of women in management has also earned NNPC an applause from the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka, gave the commendation in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the management of NNPC led by its Group managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari.

A press release by the Corporation’s spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the FCC boss also congratulated NNPC on the recent flag-off of the Ajaokuta- Kano-Kaduna (AKK) gas pipeline project.

Dankaka, who informed that her Commission’s mandate would extend to equitable distribution of social and infrastructural amenities, said the AKK project was one that would boost the nation’s economy and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The FCC boss also disclosed that the recent recruitment by NNPC was transparent and ensured equal opportunity for all Nigerians, adding that the Corporation fully complied with FCC guidelines in the exercise.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that the national oil company, as a responsible corporate entity, has always provided a level playing field for all thereby granting equal employment opportunity to Nigerians from all classes and backgrounds.

“On the issues around inclusion and physically challenged, as a matter of fact, today in our employment we have people in wheel chairs, the blind and other physically challenged.

We are one of the institutions of government with the highest number of women in management,” the GMD stated.

Kyari said that contrary to false claims in some quarters, each geopolitical zone of the country is represented at the top management of NNPC, stressing that there is fair play in the Corporation’s appointments.

He said NNPC would continue to work towards achieving the government’s 35% affirmative action of women in public service. He said NNPC would continue to comply with the rules and regulations of the Commission on recruitment.

The Nigerian Government on June 30 flagged-off the construction of $2.8bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.

Scheduled to be completed within a 24-month timeline, the 614km pipeline represents the phase one of the 1,300km-long Trans-Nigerian Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project.

The TNGP project forms part of the broader 4,401kmlong Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP), which will export natural gas to customers in Europe.

Expected to boost domestic natural gas utilisation for Nigeria’s economic development, the AKK pipeline will run from Ajaokuta, in Kogi State and traverse Abuja (FCT), Niger, Kaduna and terminate at Kano.

NNPC said that the project would unlock 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas to the domestic market as well as support the addition of 3,600MW of power to the national grid.

About 85% of the capital cost for the project will be funded by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Bank of China, and Infrastructure Bank of China. Sinosure, China’s Export Credit Agency (ECA), will provide insurance cover.

Like this: Like Loading...