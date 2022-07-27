Metro & Crime

2 dead, 1 injured in another Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

At least two persons have lost their lives while one other sustained injuries in another Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident.

The accident occurred on Wednesday around Oniworo Ogunmakin area of the highway.

The accident occurred nearly 24 hours after four people died in another accident on the expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

According to her, two vehicles – a Volkswagen bus with registration number, MUS 05 YF and an Iveco truck, marked, DUK 517 XA were involved in the accident.

“A total of four persons were involved. One person was injured, another was rescued unhurt while two persons were recorded death from the crash.

“The injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and the corpses were deposited at FOS, Ipara morgue,” Okpe said.

She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed which led to loss of control of the wheels by the driver of the bus.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

4 worshippers electrocuted, while changing church flag in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Four Christian worshippers were yesterday electrocuted when they tried to change the flag of their church at Abule Egba area of Lagos State.   Eye witnesses at the scene said the incident occurred around 7:34am at El-Adonai Evangelical Ministry (Aladura) Church at number 18, Jibowu Road, off Agbe Road, U turn Bus Stop, Abule -Egba. […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kill two FRSC operatives, abduct many

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected kidnappers have killed two operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and abducted yet-to-be-confirmed number. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, was confirmed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem. According to available information, the FRSC operatives, travelling to the South East in two buses, were attacked in […]
Metro & Crime

Wadume: Court admits six recovered guns as evidence

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted in evidence, six guns allegedly recovered from the alleged Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu aka Wadume and his six co-defendants.   The guns, comprising AK47 rifles and a pump action, were tendered through a Police Inspector, Samuel Habila, who appeared as the fourth prosecution witness, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica