2 dead, 1 injured in another Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

At least two persons have lost their lives while one other sustained injuries in another Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident.

The accident occurred on Wednesday around Oniworo Ogunmakin area of the highway.

The accident occurred nearly 24 hours after four people died in another accident on the expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

According to her, two vehicles – a Volkswagen bus with registration number, MUS 05 YF and an Iveco truck, marked, DUK 517 XA were involved in the accident.

“A total of four persons were involved. One person was injured, another was rescued unhurt while two persons were recorded death from the crash.

“The injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and the corpses were deposited at FOS, Ipara morgue,” Okpe said.

She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed which led to loss of control of the wheels by the driver of the bus.

