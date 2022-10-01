Metro & Crime

2 dead, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway accident

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Two persons have died while four others sustained injuries in an accident on Saturday morning along the the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The accident, which involved a Nissan Cabster and a Mack truck, occurred at Iyana Egbado, Itori axis of the highway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to him, the accident occurred at 6:00 a.m and it involved a Cabster, marked KTU 142 XH and a truck with registration number T-12736 LA.

Umar explained that, the Nissan vehicle rammed into the stationary truck which had a flat tyre.

He added that a total of seven men were involved in the accident, while four were injured, two died and one person was unhurt.

Umar said the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ifo.

 

 

Reporter

