2 dead, 4 trapped as 7-storey building collapses in Lekki

Two bodies were yesterday recovered, with four others still trapped under the rubbles as an uncompleted seven-stories building collapsed on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki, Lagos State.

Ibrahim Farinloye, of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told journalists that one of thebodywas recoveredfrom under the rubbles on the second floor. The building, according to Farinloye, with a demolition notice dated February 18, 2021, was said to have given distress sounds before collapsing from the penthouse early hours of yesterday.

An occupant fell from thetopmostfloor, whileabout thirty others, who were also said to be cohabiting in the building in defiance of yetto- be-namedhandlers, scampered to safety.

Farinliye also quoted eyewitnesses as saying that, “the Penthouse of the building was the first to collapsed which woke the entire community members and some of the occupants of the collapsed building up, it was thentheyalertedtheremaining occupants to escape while the main building collapsed 20 minutes after.”

