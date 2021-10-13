2 dead as cultists clash in Lagos

Hell was reportedly let loose on Monday in Ijora Badia, a Lagos suburb in Apapa – Iganmu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, as two cult groups engaged in a bloody clash, leaving two persons dead. One of the deceased, identified as Rotimi Esomojumi was said to have been inflicted with machete cut leading to his death at Arane Street, in front of a white garment church, while the other yet to be identified person was killed at Akorede street. Our correspondent gathered that the deceased were members of Aiye and Eiye confraternity who were fighting supremacy battle, causing unrest in the community and its environ.

It was also gathered that the Eiye group was on a revenge mission to launch a reprisal on Rotimi a member of Aiye over attack on their member killed by Eiye. It was reliably gathered that Rotimi is one of the sons of a retired police officer and community leader, who resides few metres away from the scene of the incident. The rampaging cultists were said to have wielded both machetes and locally made pistols. They were said to have shot sporadically into the air to scare residents and passersby as they engaged in the bloody clash which lasted about an hour before the arrival of Police operatives from Badia Division.

The clash, which occurred at about 4pm, according to an eye witness, led to pandemonium, forcing both residents and passersby to scamper for safety. Shop owners on Akorede, Giwa, Ireti Owoseni and adjoining streets were said to have fled, leaving their shops unlocked, following the sound of gun shots. The community leader, who preferred anonymity, informed our correspondent that the corpses of those that died in the clash had been taken away by policemen.

