2 dead as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), yesterday confirmed the death of two persons following the explosion of a petrol tanker at Umunya Junction on the Onitsha-Awka Expressway in Anambra State. FRSC’s Sector Commander in Anambra, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka. Irelewuyi attributed the accident, which occurred at 10.00a.m. to speeding.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a Mack tanker with no registration number, which was laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and a shuttle bus, with no registration number. “According to an eyewitness account, the tanker driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into the shuttle bus from behind. It crashed and exploded, and both vehicles caught fire.

“The crash involved five male adults. Two were killed, including one that was burnt beyond recognition. “Police personnel from Oyi Division in Nteje were invited and the dead victims were handed over to them by the FRSC team from Nteje Unit Command,” he said. The sector commander noted that the state’s fire service had put off the fire, adding that the FRSC rescue team was still on ground managing traffic and ensuring that the obstruction caused by the crash was removed. While commiserating with the families of the dead, Irelewuyi warned motorists to avoid speeding and ensure they keep to the recommended speed limit. “Speed thrills but kills; check your speed and not your watch. Let us keep our roads safe from accidents,” he said.

 

