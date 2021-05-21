2 die in Obasanjo Library gas explosion

Gov Abiodun orders probe

Two people lost their lives yesterday when gas explosion rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Library is adjacent the Conference Hotel at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, owned by former Governor Gbenga Daniel where a gas explosion also killed two and injured three others on Tuesday. This is as Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday raised a panel to investigate the recurring gas explosions in the state.

The New Telegraph learnt that yesterday’s explosion occurred about 11.23am at the Marque Event Centre on the premises of the library. The explosion, it was learnt, occurred when technicians were topping up gas into the Air Condition (AC) at the event centre.

“Two people have already been confirmed dead,” one of the workers at the OOPL told the New Telegraph. The victims’ bodies were evacuated into a white pick-up van and driven away. The two gates leading into OOPL had been shut when our correspondent visited. Security guards turned visitors back, as only the truck of the State Fire Service and some of officials were allowed into the premises. The latest incident has brought to four, the number of explosions recorded in the last one week in the city of Abeokuta.

No fewer than six people, including an infant, died in three different gas explosions in Abeokuta within one week. On Tuesday, the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta owned by former Governor Daniel was hit by explosion, killing two and injuring three others. The two gas explosions last week claimed the lives of an infant and four others. On Wednesday last week, three people, including the infant, were burnt to death in a gas explosion which occurred at Oke-Egunyan on NTA Road in Abeokuta when a technician was topping up the gas of a faulty refrigerator.

Barely 24 hours after the incident, another gas explosion occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta where a technician, Sanya Shonde, was injured which later led to the amputation of his leg. Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who is the head of the probe panel raised by Governor Abiodun, disclosed journalists when he led members of the panel to the scene of yesterday’s gas explosion on the premises of the OOPL, Abeokuta. Conducting members of the probe panel round the scene, Ajogun confirmed the state had recorded four explosions within a week.

He said: “The state government is worried that is why the governor has directed that we should launch an investigation into the incidence of frequent gas explosion that we have witnessed between the 12th of May and today. “I think with today’s incident, we are having four gas explosions. So, we want to really find out the cause; whether it is coming from human errors or there is anything technically wrong. That is why we have assembled the technical team comprising the police, the fire service, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD).

“We also involve the SON, which is the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, as members to join in investigating the causes of these explosions. “But again, it is unfortunate that rumours mongers will be telling you maybe it is bomb explosion. But there is nothing like bomb; it is just gas explosion. We want to find out whether it is as a result of human errors or there are things technically wrong in the cylinders that they are using because we are made to understand that some cylinders do expire.”

A former governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, and a group, Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM), Abeokuta zone, have raised the alarm over alleged circulation of the alleged fake gas cylinders in the state.

The NBM President, Kayode Odunewu, in a statement, drew the attention of the general public to suspected fake gas cylinders in Abeokuta. According to Odunewu, the development has wreaked havoc on citizens due to the inability of such fake gas cylinders to withstand gas pressure.

On his part, Akinlade said in a statement by his media aide, Azeez Adelani, that the development called for great concern among Ogun residents. In the statement titled, “Adulterated gas in Ogun, need for caution,” Akinlade called on “the state government to immediately set up a high-powered team to investigate the source of the adulterated gas to prevent further accidents”.

He said: “In the last nine days, more than three explosions have rocked the state capital resulting in the loss of not less than eight lives. It is pertinent for the state government to immediately swing into action by isolating the sources of the cylinders or gas, shut down all air conditioning, maintenance/ welding shops in the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...