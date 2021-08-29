2 die in pile-up on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that two people lost their lives on Saturday in a three-vehicle pile-up around AP Petrol Station on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said that one other person sustained injuries in the accident.

Umar explained that the accident, which involved five people and three vehicles, happened at about 6.40 a.m.

He said that one of the vehicles got trapped in a heap of granite spilled on a section of the road by a truck, and that the two other vehicles ran into the trapped vehicle, resulting in multiple collisions.

He said the vehicles involved in the accident were a grey Volkswagen car with registration number GWA 114 BC, a silver Hyundai Sonata car, marked RBC 108 AE, and a grey Mercedes Benz car, marked BDG 757 GF.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the survivor is also receiving treatment in same hospital,“ he said.

Umaru, who blamed the accident on over-speeding, advised motorists to refrain from the act and always exercise patience to avert road mishaps.

Like this: Like Loading...