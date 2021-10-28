Metro & Crime

2 die, one injured in Bauchi-Kano road accident

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Comment(0)

Two persons have been confirmed dead while one other person was injured in a fatal auto crash that occurred close to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, Gubi Campus, along the Bauchi-Kano Federal Highway. The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRCN) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists said that the crash occurred on the October 25, 2021, at 11.30 am. He said that four male adults were involved in the crash, adding that two of them were killed while one of them sustained varying degrees of injuries and the last person escaped unhurt. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash which was caused by speed violation. The two vehicles are a private car, a commercial Toyota Camry and a private Jincheng motorcycle.

“The number plate of the commercial vehicle is BG 296 ABC and was driven by one Aminu Danjuma. The number plate and identities of the driver of the private vehicle and that of the motorcycle are still unknown. “The crash happened yesterday, Monday, October 25, 2021 involving two vehicles and a Jincheng motorcycle.

The motorcycle was trying to avoid a pothole but unfortunately, he ran into the Toyota Camry which was coming in the opposite direction of the road. “Our men rushed there, when we were informed, and rescued the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment. It was in the hospital that two of them were certified dead by a medical doctor. The corpses were deposited at the ATBUTH mortuary while the injured is also being treated there,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Alleged defilement: Abia community hands over man to police an to police

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Community leaders in Umuiye Umumba Nsirimo autonomous community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State have handed over a man, Mr. Okwubunka Nwosueke, to the police for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old niece.   Narrating the incident to New Telegraph, one of the the community heads of Nsirimo, Chief Michael Irom, said when the […]
Metro & Crime

Terrorist allegation: I’ll no longer exchange words with Ortom – Says Mohammed

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said he has resolved not to exchange words with his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom any more, over the latter’s allegation that Mohammed was planning to assassinate him (Ortom). Ortom had at a press conference, referred Governor Mohammed as a “terrorist”, and said he should be held responsible if […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau LG poll: Clean sweep for APC  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all 17 local government chairmanship seats contested for during Saturday’s local government elections conducted in Plateau state. The Chairman, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Mr Fabian Ari Ntun, while announcing results of the election  to journalists on Sunday morning at the Commission’s office […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica