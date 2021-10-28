2 die, one injured in Bauchi-Kano road accident

Two persons have been confirmed dead while one other person was injured in a fatal auto crash that occurred close to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, Gubi Campus, along the Bauchi-Kano Federal Highway. The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRCN) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists said that the crash occurred on the October 25, 2021, at 11.30 am. He said that four male adults were involved in the crash, adding that two of them were killed while one of them sustained varying degrees of injuries and the last person escaped unhurt. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash which was caused by speed violation. The two vehicles are a private car, a commercial Toyota Camry and a private Jincheng motorcycle.

“The number plate of the commercial vehicle is BG 296 ABC and was driven by one Aminu Danjuma. The number plate and identities of the driver of the private vehicle and that of the motorcycle are still unknown. “The crash happened yesterday, Monday, October 25, 2021 involving two vehicles and a Jincheng motorcycle.

The motorcycle was trying to avoid a pothole but unfortunately, he ran into the Toyota Camry which was coming in the opposite direction of the road. “Our men rushed there, when we were informed, and rescued the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment. It was in the hospital that two of them were certified dead by a medical doctor. The corpses were deposited at the ATBUTH mortuary while the injured is also being treated there,” he said.

