2 die, scores injured, 14 buses touched in fuel tanker fire

At least two persons lost their lives, while scores received varying degrees of injuries when a fuel tanker exploded in Ogidi, near Onitsha, Anambra State. 14 buses and properties worth millions of naira were reportedly burnt in the fire incident.

The incident occurred near the popular International Building Materials market ogidi located along the Enugu- Onitsha express way. New Telegraph gathered that the fire started Sunday evening, from a fallen tanker conveying inflammable content to Onitsha.

One eye witness told our reporter that the driver lost control and fell into drainage and the tanker caught fire.

But another eye witness and a resident of the area who claimed he was at the scene of the incident when the accident happened said the tanker was stationary when another articulated vehicle rammed into it, following loss of control.

He said, “Several luxury buses parked around the area immediately went up in flames. Shops and buildings within the area were also not left out too. The fire was too much that it was difficult for fire service officers to bring it under control.”

Confirming the incident, Chief Fire Service officer in the state, Engr. Martin Agbili put the casualty figures at two, while 14 buses and properties were lost to the inferno.

He said the fire could have escalated to other parts of the area if not for the quick arrival of his men and the assistance from other stations, including the one inside the market. “Immediately we were alerted, I deployed my men who stormed the scene with five fire trucks to battle the fire and we were able to bring it under control after several hours of intensive battle.

The police spokesperson, Anambra State command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga also confirmed the incident, said, “our men have cordoned off the area to avoid hoodlums taking advantage of the fire to loot.”

