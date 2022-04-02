News

2 feared dead as gunmen attack 4 police stations in Anambra

Posted on Author By Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

It has been reported that two persons may have lost their lives when gunmen attacked four Police Stations in Anambra State yesterday. The Police Stations include that of Amichi , Nnewichi , Osumoghu and Ezinifite in Nnewi North and South local government areas. This is coming 24 hours after the police station in Ukpor, Nnewi South local government area was attacked.

It is, however, not clear which of the police stations that the two persons feared dead were stationed at the time of the incident. Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but could not confirm the number of deaths and casualties. Ikenga said there was no casualty and that A team of police personnel had been drafted to the area to ensure calm. According to him, the hoodlum did not only attack Nnewiechi police station but also attacked Osumoghu and Ezenifite police stations . He said that the police stations were under reconstruction since they were among the stations affected during #EndSARS saga.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG: Why COVID-19 cases are high in NYSC camps

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Federal Government yesterday said consistent testing and noncompliance to non-pharmaceutical interventions are responsible for high reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed in Abuja that scaling up of COVID-19 testing in various orientation camps across the country […]
News

AAN releases new guidelines for travellers, airport users

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Following the approval that flight operations recommence gradually at the nation’s airports effective July 8, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has released new procedural guidelines for air travellers and other airport users. The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is aimed at protecting all stakeholders and preventing further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. […]
News

Ukraine conflict: UK Embassy suspends student, work visa applications for Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

    As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine escalates, the United Kingdom Embassy in Nigeria has suspended study, work, and family visa applications in the country. The Embassy said the temporary suspension would enable the United Kingdom Government to focus on applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme. The Embassy in a statement on Tuesday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica