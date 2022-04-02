2 feared dead as gunmen attack 4 police stations in Anambra

It has been reported that two persons may have lost their lives when gunmen attacked four Police Stations in Anambra State yesterday. The Police Stations include that of Amichi , Nnewichi , Osumoghu and Ezinifite in Nnewi North and South local government areas. This is coming 24 hours after the police station in Ukpor, Nnewi South local government area was attacked.

It is, however, not clear which of the police stations that the two persons feared dead were stationed at the time of the incident. Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but could not confirm the number of deaths and casualties. Ikenga said there was no casualty and that A team of police personnel had been drafted to the area to ensure calm. According to him, the hoodlum did not only attack Nnewiechi police station but also attacked Osumoghu and Ezenifite police stations . He said that the police stations were under reconstruction since they were among the stations affected during #EndSARS saga.

