2 female undergraduates nabbed with skunk

…3,300kg drugs seized in Abuja hotel, 3 states

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have uncovered a hotel in Abuja where drugs are sold and young ladies camped as commercial sex workers.

This is just as two female 100 level students of Edo State Polytechnic Uzen, Babalola Modupe (19) and Esekhagbe Sonia (20) were arrested with 21 wraps of skunk.

The agency’s spokespersons, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday, said at least four persons, three ladies and a man were arrested when the alleged drug joint, JAT Suites, located at 30 Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2 was raided and some quantity of Rohynol and paraphernalia for smoking crack cocaine were recovered on Wednesday September 22. Babafemi said investigations revealed that the hotel is operated without requisite approvals in a high profile neighborhood and patronised by call girls, while the bar serves as a spot to smoke and sell drugs to young girls and their customers.

Similarly, one Ms. Ozigbo Joy Nneka was also arrested at the NAHCO Export Shed of the Mur- tala Mohammed Inter- national Airport, MMIA, La g o s while trying to export packs of codeine tablets weighing 15.15kg to the United Kingdom l a s t Wednesday.

A day earlier, Tuesday, September 21, narcotic officers at the airport arrested one N w a – jindo Emmanuel during inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline pas- sengers at the E-arrival h a l l . Some bottles of codeine, weighing 5.65kg, w e r e recovered from him.

Also at the airport, a total of 150.30kg of khat was seized on Monday September 20, after six weeks of placing the consignment, which arrived SAHCO shed on August 2, via Kenyan Airways cargo flight, on surveillance.

In a related development, two female part one students of the Edo State Polytechnic,were arrested on Thursday September 23, with 21 wraps of skunk, while another lady, Chioma Okocha, 25, was arrested the following day Friday September 24, when she tried to deliver 200grams of Crack Cocaine to a customer at an eatery in Benin.

