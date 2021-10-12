Metro & Crime

2 in NSCDC net as robbers lay siege to Kwara community

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Armed robbers in their numbers are reported to have been tormenting the people of Gaa Adabata, Temidire in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, in a statement, disclosed that two of the suspected armed robbers were rounded up recently by local vigilance group while others escaped.

 

He said: “There have been reports of the nefarious activities of armed robbers at some communities at Alapa town in Asa Local  Government Area of the state. “The robbers were fond of going around with dangerous weapons, attacking innocent people and dispossessing them of their belongings.

 

“One of such attacks took place on Saturday night. Some people were attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons by the hoodlums who carted away cash and other valuables belonging to the victims.

 

“Two of the armed robbers were tracked down and arrested by the local vigilante while others escaped.

“Thetwosuspectshavebeenhanded over to the NSCDC operatives at Alapa Divisional Office, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the robbery gang.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Operation Whirl-Stroke Commander, Brig. Gen. Apere, dead

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Force Commander of the Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Brigadier General Clement Apere has died.   Brigadier General Apere died barely seven months after he took over commanding role of OPWS from his predecessor, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who is now the Director of Training and Operation, Defence Headquarters, […]
Metro & Crime

FG evacuates 384 stranded Nigerians from UAE

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Some Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday returned to Nigeria after a harrowing experience in Dubai and other Middle East nations. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission disclosed that 384 Nigerians returned to the country via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the UAE. The returnees were part of the 802 Nigerians […]
Metro & Crime

Jihad: MASSOB raises the alarm, calls for vigilance in South East

Posted on Author Onah Onah

The Senior Special Assistant to the founder of the Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), Chief Raph Uwazurike on media and publicity, Elder Chris Mocha, has called on the people of the former Eastern region to remain vigilant and resolute to resist moves by the All […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica