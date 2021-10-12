2 in NSCDC net as robbers lay siege to Kwara community

Armed robbers in their numbers are reported to have been tormenting the people of Gaa Adabata, Temidire in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, in a statement, disclosed that two of the suspected armed robbers were rounded up recently by local vigilance group while others escaped.

He said: “There have been reports of the nefarious activities of armed robbers at some communities at Alapa town in Asa Local Government Area of the state. “The robbers were fond of going around with dangerous weapons, attacking innocent people and dispossessing them of their belongings.

“One of such attacks took place on Saturday night. Some people were attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons by the hoodlums who carted away cash and other valuables belonging to the victims.

“Two of the armed robbers were tracked down and arrested by the local vigilante while others escaped.

“Thetwosuspectshavebeenhanded over to the NSCDC operatives at Alapa Divisional Office, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the robbery gang.”

Like this: Like Loading...