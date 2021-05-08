2 killed, 10 injured, as Customs, soldiers clash with smugglers in Ogun

Two persons were killed while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries when operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NSC) and Military personnel clashed with suspected smugglers in Ogun State. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at Oja-Odan in Yewa North Local Government of the state on Thursday.

Trouble started when a patrol team from Ogun Command Area 1 went to evacuate 320 of bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice (50kg) stockpiled in a building. It was further gathered that, during evacuation of the goods, some ‘diehard’ smugglers in collaboration with hoodlums attacked and opened fired on the patrol team.

Four Customs operatives, one Soldier and five civilians assisting in evacuation reportedly sustained gunshot injuries during the attack. It was learnt that the patrol team, in repressing the attacks, also gunned down two of the suspected smugglers and left many others with gunshot injuries. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Hammed Oloyede confirmed the incident to New Telegraph on Friday. He said those injured have been rushed to the hospital for “proper medical attention and are currently responding to treatment.” According to him, the patrol team succeeded in evacuating the items, arrested one suspect, Taiye Kujo and six motorcycles used by the suspected smugglers. Oloyede said, “Investigation is ongoing to fish out more perpetrators of this barbaric act.

Like this: Like Loading...