News

2 killed, 10 injured, as Customs, soldiers clash with smugglers in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Two persons were killed while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries when operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NSC) and Military personnel clashed with suspected smugglers in Ogun State. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at Oja-Odan in Yewa North Local Government of the state on Thursday.

Trouble started when a patrol team from Ogun Command Area 1 went to evacuate 320 of bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice (50kg) stockpiled in a building. It was further gathered that, during evacuation of the goods, some ‘diehard’ smugglers in collaboration with hoodlums attacked and opened fired on the patrol team.

Four Customs operatives, one Soldier and five civilians assisting in evacuation reportedly sustained gunshot injuries during the attack. It was learnt that the patrol team, in repressing the attacks, also gunned down two of the suspected smugglers and left many others with gunshot injuries. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Hammed Oloyede confirmed the incident to New Telegraph on Friday. He said those injured have been rushed to the hospital for “proper medical attention and are currently responding to treatment.” According to him, the patrol team succeeded in evacuating the items, arrested one suspect, Taiye Kujo and six motorcycles used by the suspected smugglers. Oloyede said, “Investigation is ongoing to fish out more perpetrators of this barbaric act.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Auto crash claims five lives in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Five persons were yesterday killed in an auto crash involving a motorcy cle, an articulated truck as well as a Toyota car. The accident occurred along the Oba-Ile-Airport Road in Akure, the Ondo State capital. According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada rider, had a head on collision with the car and in […]
News

Blasphemy: Rights group condemns Shariah court’s death sentence

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchi

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday issued a one-week warning strike to the state government over what it described as the non-payment of its members’ June and July salaries and over illegal deduction, omission and removal of ten thousand workers from the state’s payroll.   This was disclosed by the […]
News

217 COVID-19 patients discharged as NCDC confirms 410 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria crossed 37,000 on Tuesday with 217 patients discharged in the last 24 hours. With the new recoveries, a total of 37,051 patients have now been discharged across the country. The new figure, which was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica