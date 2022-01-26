2 killed, 2 injured, vehicle burnt as herders, farmers clash in Kaduna markets

At least two persons have been killed and two others injured and a vehicle burnt inside a market as farmers and herders clash in Kaduna.

The initial clash took place along the Kauru-Zangon Kataf boundary in Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

However, the incident also led to a fracas and an inter-ethnic communal clash during peak market hours in Bakin Kogi Market also in Kauru Local Government Area located near its boundaries with Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the attack and also said investigation into what triggered the clashes has begun. State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies are investigating the incidents and sustaining patrols to restore stability to the general area.”

The Commissioner also condemned the renewed killings in the boundary areas of Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs as reported by security agencies in those locations.

He said government has appealed to residents who lost their relations and loved ones to allow security forces and government manage the situation, as investigations are in progress, following incidents which created a tense atmosphere in the local government areas.”

He said trouble started when unidentified persons attacked and killed a herder in Zaman Chawai general area of Kauru.

