2 killed as bandits, terrorists exchange gunfire in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Scores of bandits riding on motorcycles on Friday staged an attack on members of the dreaded Ansaru Terrorists group in Kaduna State. The bandits said to be carrying high caliber weapons attacked Damari town of Kazage Ward in the Eastern Part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing two residents during the gunfire exchanges.

The Chairman, Birnin Gwari Progressive Union (BEPU), Alhaji Ishaq Usman Kasai who confirmed the development to newsmen in Kaduna said the attack took place around 5:00pm on Wednesday while Ansaru members were inside the town preaching to local residents. Kasai added that Ansaru members moved towards their attackers who shot at them by exchanging fire while they were preaching to the people.

The clash was said to have lasted for about an hour before the Ansaru members who were also heavily armed overpowered the bandits and made them retreat. In the end, a building housing a private hospital, a shop and two vehicles were said to have been burnt during the clash while two residents were also killed by the bandits who were running away to the forest. Many residents including women and children were said to have deserted the town as a result of the attack.

 

