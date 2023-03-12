2 killed in Ebonyi Cholera outbreak

Two persons have died in a cholera outbreak in Ofenekpa Inyimagu, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. There has been cholera outbreak in some communities in Ikwo since last one month with over 17 persons killed The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah had intervened in the outbreak which has stopped the disease But yesterday, two persons died in the outbreak of the virus in Ofenekpa community. Ogah, the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Poverty Alleviation, has mobilized a Medical team, led by Dr. Chukwu Okwudiri of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, and Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT AMURT), to intervene in the outbreak which has killed not less than two indigenes of the community.

