News

2 killed in Ebonyi Cholera outbreak

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Two persons have died in a cholera outbreak in Ofenekpa Inyimagu, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. There has been cholera outbreak in some communities in Ikwo since last one month with over 17 persons killed The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah had intervened in the outbreak which has stopped the disease But yesterday, two persons died in the outbreak of the virus in Ofenekpa community. Ogah, the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Poverty Alleviation, has mobilized a Medical team, led by Dr. Chukwu Okwudiri of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, and Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT AMURT), to intervene in the outbreak which has killed not less than two indigenes of the community.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N38.4bn for roads in five states

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…okays N10.7m augmentation for Rima Water project …as Buhari completes 34 of 116 inherited projects The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N38.4 billion for the completion of some road projects in five states across the country. The Council, chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Wednesday also okayed the […]
News Top Stories

Queen life well lived, a promise with destiny kept –King Charles III

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III, addressed a mourning nation and the Commonwealth for the first time Friday, a day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles said in his speech that Queen Elizabeth’s life was well lived, and that it was a promise kept with destiny, adding that she is mourned […]
News

Maj Gen jailed for cheating taxpayers

Posted on Author Reporter

  The highest ranking officer to be court martialled for more than 200 years was on Friday jailed for 21 months after cheating taxpayers of nearly £50,000. Major General Nick Welch has been jailed at Bulford Military Court for 21 months after he was convicted of fraud by falsely claiming more than £48,000 in allowance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica