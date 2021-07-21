Metro & Crime

2 killed, monarch escapes as rival cults clash in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

No fewer than two persons have been killed so far as the resurgence of cult wars in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area led to the sacking of Udianga Enem community forcing the Village head, Chief Mendie Josiah Udoekoriko, to flee his throne.

It could be recalled that a pastor was killed around his palace area a few years ago, when the cult war raged, forcing Governor Udom Emmanuel to offer amnesty, which prompted several of them to leave the bush and drop their arms.

The latest incident, it was learnt, occurred Monday night, when a rival cult group, said to be of the Icelaand group, led by one Oto, from Obon Ebot, stormed the Udianga Enem community to retrieve stolen items, allegedly seized by an opposing gang in the nearby community of Obong Ntak.

Efforts to speak with the Udianga Enem village youths’ President, Udeme John, failed as his phone was switched off.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Diri orders sealed churches to be unsealed

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has asked the state taskforce on COVID-19 to unseal worship centres that run afoul of measures imposed by the state government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He, however, urged the violators to retrace their steps as his administration derived no pleasure in shutting down […]
Metro & Crime

Two dead as trucks collide in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Two people were Friday confirmed dead when an articulate vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Ondo State. The accident in Akungba-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. It was learnt that the accident, which occurred in front of the main entrance of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, was caused […]
Metro & Crime

ENDSARS protest hits Osogbo

Posted on Author Reporter

…as protesters spend night in front of Lagos Assembly Some youths in Osogbo on Friday stormed the streets of the State capital seeking an end to SARS activities in the State. The protesters marched through major streets shouting End SARS in unison. And in Lagos, EndSARS protesters kept vigil on Thursday night at the entrance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica