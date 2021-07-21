2 killed, monarch escapes as rival cults clash in A’Ibom

No fewer than two persons have been killed so far as the resurgence of cult wars in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area led to the sacking of Udianga Enem community forcing the Village head, Chief Mendie Josiah Udoekoriko, to flee his throne.

It could be recalled that a pastor was killed around his palace area a few years ago, when the cult war raged, forcing Governor Udom Emmanuel to offer amnesty, which prompted several of them to leave the bush and drop their arms.

The latest incident, it was learnt, occurred Monday night, when a rival cult group, said to be of the Icelaand group, led by one Oto, from Obon Ebot, stormed the Udianga Enem community to retrieve stolen items, allegedly seized by an opposing gang in the nearby community of Obong Ntak.

Efforts to speak with the Udianga Enem village youths’ President, Udeme John, failed as his phone was switched off.

