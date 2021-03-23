2 local vaccines awaiting clinical trial –PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) has disclosed that Nigerian Scientists have produced at least two local COVID-19 vaccines that are awaiting clinical trials and certification.

This came as it also disclosed that 122,410 frontline workers have been vaccinated across the country since the arrival of the Oxford Aztrazeneca vaccines into the country

Speaking about the discovery of local vaccines, PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in a media briefing in Abuja yesterday said “the disclosure that Nigerian Scientists have produced at least two local COVID-19 vaccines which are awaiting clinical trials and certification is significant.

I call on all relevant agencies to provide the required support and enabling environment for smooth conduct of the remaining protocols for the certification of these vaccines with a view to encouraging and motivating other researchers.”

He also announced that the government had taken delivery of 300,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from MTN Nigeria and that they are currently undergoing verification by the National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC).

Recalling the effect of the lockdown on the nation’s economy in the last one year, the OTF boss acknowledged that the rate of infection of Coronavirus disease has begun to subside not only in Nigeria bug across Africa sub-region.

He however cautioned that people should resist the temptation of losing their bursts ad there are reports of resurgence in some other western countries around the world. Mustapha urged Nigerians to continue to observe the non-pharmaceutical protocols after taking the vaccines in order to ensure total elimination of the virus in the country.

In the nation’s aviation sector, the SGF said “Today, I will like to inform you that KLM has commenced full operations in and out of Nigeria since 15 March, 2021 while operations of the Emirates in and out of the country has been suspended with exemption of Cargo and Humanitarian flights.”

Director General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chike Ihekweazu, in his comments warned that travelers with fake COVID- 19 tests’ results would be made to face prosecution.

