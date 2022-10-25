2 men arraigned in court for alleged N200m fuel fraud

Following their alleged involvement in a N200 million fraud, two men, Uwen Gentle, and Segun Mike, have been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos. They were docked before the court presided over by Justice Daniel Osiagor by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

According to the police, the suspected fraudsters allegedly committed the fraud under the pretence of having 20,000 metric tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) popularly called diesel.

The police, through its lawyer, Joseph Eboseremen, informed the court that the defendants alongside others now at large conspired among themselves to commit the offence in June this year.

Eboseremen further told the court that the two men allegedly defrauded one Alhaji Yakubu Aminu, Chief Executive Officer of MMB Petroleum & Chemical Limited, of the said sum, with the false claims that they have the petroleum product for sale.

The prosecutor also argued that after the said Alhaji Aminu had paid the money, the two men and others failed and refused to give out the petroleum product, adding that it took the police operatives a tough time before the defendants could be apprehended and charged to court.

He said the offences contravene Sections 8 (4) and 1 (1)(a)(c) of the Advance Fees Fraud And Other Fraud Related Offences and are punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

But the duo pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting their lawyer to orally apply for their bail. Instead, Justice Osiagor directed counsels to file necessary applications.

Consequently, Justice Osiagor ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), until Friday, October 28, when arguments would be taken on their bail applications.

