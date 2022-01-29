2 million Nigerians have so far benefited from Oando Foundation – Wale Tinubu

The dream to establish the OANDO Foundation was sown about eleven years ago when the GCE, Oando, Mr. Wale Tinubu, drew inspirations from the words of two great men on the importance of education. First was the late South African President, Nelson Mandela, who described education as the most powerful weapon for changing the world.

The second man was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, Benjamin Franklin’s quote, which says that “Knowledge is the one investment that keeps paying dividends” Inspired by the two great leaders, the management of Oando PLC, one of Africa’s leading energy solutions providers, made the bold move to invest in education with the Oando Foundation.

The mission was to improve the learning environment and to make learning easier and attractive to students in Nigerian public schools. Today, the little seed that was inspired by those two great men has not only germinated, it has grown beyond the foundation’s expectation and bridged the gap by transforming the lives of more than one miilion lives of the Nigerian chil through education. Since its establishment in 2011, the inspired Hands have dedicated their time, talents and resources in putting smiles on the faces of Nigerian school pupils, teachers and indeed the larger community.

