Metro & Crime

2 nabbed while robbing with toy guns in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old lady, Chioma Okafor and a 19-yearold man Nweke Joshua for alleged armed robbery. The suspects were arrested on Friday, November 25, while allegedly robbing a trader in Mowe area of the state with toy guns.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Mowe Divisional Headquarters at about  9:30 pm, that armed robbers had invaded a shop, owned by one Johnson Nwokoro at Safari Junction, Adesan and dispossessing the owner of the day’s sales. “Upon the distress call, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly mobilised the division’s patrol team with assistance from men of the stateowned security outfit, So Safe Corps, to the scene where the two suspects were arrested.

“On searching them, it was discovered that they came to rob the shop owner with toy guns which looked perfectly like original pistols. “On interrogation, 19-year-old Nweke Joshua informed the police that, it was Chioma who came with the idea of carrying out the robbery operation in order for  hem to have some money. “He stated further that it was Chioma who bought the two toy guns and gave him one to use for the operation.

“They went to the shop and pretended like customers, but they suddenly brought out the guns and ordered the shop owner to hand over all money in his possession to them. “Luck, however ran out of them when police and men of the So Safe corps arrived at the scene before they could escaped,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

APC remains the best option for Nigeria – Makinde Araoye 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In continuation of the series of social intervention initiatives started in 2010, the MKD Araoye Foundation, founded by Mr. Makinde Araoye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, has implemented another empowerment programme in Omuo-Ekiti, the headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.   The programme, held in […]
Metro & Crime

BH/ISWAP senior commanders, 335 fighters, 746 women, children surrender –Army

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

Following the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non kinetic efforts by troops of operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), the Chief bomb experts of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists in the North East and their families have surrendered.   The release which was signed by the Director, Army Public Relations(DAPRs), […]
Metro & Crime

Actionaid Nigeria Tasks leaders on equality, integrity of citizens

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

Actionaid Nigeria (AAN), has urged government at all level to ensure the protection of Women and the Girl Child even in the midst of the trending violence against the women in the country. The Country Director Actionaid Nigeria, Ene Obi gave the charge Thursday, at a the mid-term review of the System and Structure Strengthening […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica