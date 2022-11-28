2 nabbed while robbing with toy guns in Ogun

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old lady, Chioma Okafor and a 19-yearold man Nweke Joshua for alleged armed robbery. The suspects were arrested on Friday, November 25, while allegedly robbing a trader in Mowe area of the state with toy guns.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Mowe Divisional Headquarters at about 9:30 pm, that armed robbers had invaded a shop, owned by one Johnson Nwokoro at Safari Junction, Adesan and dispossessing the owner of the day’s sales. “Upon the distress call, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly mobilised the division’s patrol team with assistance from men of the stateowned security outfit, So Safe Corps, to the scene where the two suspects were arrested.

“On searching them, it was discovered that they came to rob the shop owner with toy guns which looked perfectly like original pistols. “On interrogation, 19-year-old Nweke Joshua informed the police that, it was Chioma who came with the idea of carrying out the robbery operation in order for hem to have some money. “He stated further that it was Chioma who bought the two toy guns and gave him one to use for the operation.

“They went to the shop and pretended like customers, but they suddenly brought out the guns and ordered the shop owner to hand over all money in his possession to them. “Luck, however ran out of them when police and men of the So Safe corps arrived at the scene before they could escaped,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

