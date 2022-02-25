2 New Telegraph staff win MAN’s Best Industry, Photo Reporter of the year award

News Top Stories

New Telegraph staff has been awarded the Best Commerce and Industry Reporter and Photo Reporter of The Year 2021 by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos yesterday. The newspaper came first in the Photo category as its photo correspondent, Godwin Irekhe, won the MANof- the-Year 2021 award. Also, the Industry and Agric Editor, Taiwo Hassan, won the MAN-Reporter-ofthe- Year 2021 award in the Newspaper category.

Hassan defeated Sylvester Enoghase of Daily Independent Newspaper and Yinka Olawale of Vanguard Newspaper, who came second and third respectively during the awards ceremony. Irekhe in the MAN photo journalists’ category beat Olawale Amoo of BusinessDay who came second. Breakdown of the scores for the Newspaper category, according to MAN, revealed that Taiwo Hassan scored 86 points with 90 news entries; 87 of them were approved by the assessors. His 86 points was the overall highest points scored in the award, covering print, electronic and online media categories. The President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed said: “For print category, we have Yinka Olawale of Vanguard Newspaper, he scored 73 points.”

 

News Top Stories

INEC chair: Yakubu takes oath of office for second term

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says we’ve demonstrated elections’re getting better President Muhammmadu Buhari has sworn in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for a second term in office as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The president performed the ceremony shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Execute Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, yesterday. With this, […]
News

Improve on your IGR, Ondo deputy gov urges council chairmen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged all the 18 local government chairmen in the state to intensify efforts to improve their internally-generated revenue (IGR). Aiyedatiwa gave the advice during a visit by the Conference of Heads of Local Government Administration in the state, led by its Chairperson, Mrs Adenike Ogunsola, to his […]
News

US House Speaker will require members to wear masks to be recognized

Posted on Author Reporter

  House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday said masks would be a requirement for members in the chamber as the number of coronavirus cases – and related deaths – rise throughout the U.S. On the House floor, the speaker said members would not be recognized if they were not properly wearing their face coverings – and recognition would be […]

