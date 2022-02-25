2 New Telegraph staff win MAN’s Best Industry, Photo Reporter of the year award

New Telegraph staff has been awarded the Best Commerce and Industry Reporter and Photo Reporter of The Year 2021 by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos yesterday. The newspaper came first in the Photo category as its photo correspondent, Godwin Irekhe, won the MANof- the-Year 2021 award. Also, the Industry and Agric Editor, Taiwo Hassan, won the MAN-Reporter-ofthe- Year 2021 award in the Newspaper category.

Hassan defeated Sylvester Enoghase of Daily Independent Newspaper and Yinka Olawale of Vanguard Newspaper, who came second and third respectively during the awards ceremony. Irekhe in the MAN photo journalists’ category beat Olawale Amoo of BusinessDay who came second. Breakdown of the scores for the Newspaper category, according to MAN, revealed that Taiwo Hassan scored 86 points with 90 news entries; 87 of them were approved by the assessors. His 86 points was the overall highest points scored in the award, covering print, electronic and online media categories. The President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed said: “For print category, we have Yinka Olawale of Vanguard Newspaper, he scored 73 points.”

