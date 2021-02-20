2 Nigerian airports get int’l health certification

The Airports Council International (ACI) has accredited two of Nigeria’s facilities, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in its Airport Health Accreditation Programme. The airport health accreditation programme is designed to assess how aligned airports health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices.

Both the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Port Harcourt International Airport have become the first and second, respectively, to be accredited in this programme This follows efforts by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by the Managing Director, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, and the management team to ensure the safety and security of all travelers and airport users. FAAN recently beefed up safety protocols at all Airports, following the new wave of COVID-19, and a monitoring team was set up for each airport to drive total compliance in line with the ACI’s programme, designed to reassure the travelling public of the safety precautions being taken to reduce any risks to their health as well as maintaining secure airport facilities.

