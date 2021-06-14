2 Nigerians appointed members of CEPI Scientific Advisory C’ttee

Appolonia Adeyemi

Two Nigerians, Dr. Sani Aliyu, former National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and Professor Alash’le Abimiku, Executive Director, International Research Center of Excellence, Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, are among 34 experts the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced as members of its new Scientific Advisory Committee.

According to a statement from the Communication Team, Office of the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), following the CEPI announcement on June 9, the duo are part of the 34 expert selected globally to provide world-class scientific input and recommendations to guide CEPI staff and the CEPI Board in responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

They will also deliver guidance and challenge towards CEPI’s US$3.5 billion plan, announced in March 2021, to mitigate or even dramatically reduce the threat of future pandemics and epidemics.

It will be recalled that CEPI is currently funding several projects towards the development of a Lassa fever vaccine. This includes an ongoing Lassa fever epidemiological study in three states in Nigeria, in collaboration with the NCDC.

In addition, CEPI, together with GAVI, World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF are co-founders of COVAX, which has provided about 3.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria with commitment to provide sufficient doses to cover at least 20 per cent of Nigeria’s population in 2021.

