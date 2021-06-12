2 Nigerians, others bag $11,000 scholarship awards for varsity education in US

Fairfield Senior High School, United States of America, has awarded scholarship worth $11,000 to two Nigerians, Oluwapelumi Olowokere and Carolyn Nkemakolam, to study Law and Pharmacy at the Universities of Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, respectively. Also, Jihanny Paulino Peralta, who is from the Dominican Republic benefited from the scholarship for their exemplary performances with English as a second language (ESL) programme of the High School. Olowokere earned a sum of $9,000 while Nkemakolam and Peralta got $1,000 scholarship each via a process that included essay writing.

Olowokere ‘s father, an ex- Nigerian Broadcast journalist, Gbenga Olowokere, quoted the Fairfield ESL tutor, Supriya Khirwadkar, as saying that the trio distinguished themselves and came off in flying colours out of 43 ESL students in the school, which earned them the awards. She added that the COVID-19 pandemic complicated learning for all students, but these girls pushed through that and distinguished themselves in their academics. Also, an instructional specialist for English learners in the district, Dawn Hildreth, said 12% of students in the district are in the ESL programme.

