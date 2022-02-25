2 Police, 4 others killed as robbers attack 3 banks in Edo

Six persons, including two policemen attached to one of the new generation banks were yesterday evening killed by armed robbers who attacked three banks in Uromi, Esan North East LGA of Edo State. The gunmen, who were said cemto have come in their numbers and several vehicles, attacked the three banks with dynamites. They were said to have succeeded in making away with large sums of money from the three banks they attacked.

A resident of the sprawling community, and home town of the late Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees, BOT, Chief Tony Anenih, said that the attacks on the banks were well coordinated. The source, who pleaded anonymity, described the attacks as “too coordinated in commando style and the armed robbers launched the attacks simultaneously. This is novel in this town.” “The sporadic shots by the armed robbers caused panic in the town. The robbers came prepared. People were just running helter-skelter,” another source said. Residents were said to be making contact with security agencies to come to the rescue of the banks and the residents. Meanwhile, when contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the attacks, saying, “that’s true sir”, and did not provide further details.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...